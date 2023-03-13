USF women's basketball team gets an 8 seed and Marquette as an NCAA opponent

For the third straight year, and ninth time overall, the University of South Florida women's basketball has made the NCAA tournament.

The Bulls (26-6) received a No. 8 seed in the Greenville-1 region. They'll play No. 9 seed — and former Conference USA and Big East conference opponent — Marquette (21-10) on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. A time for the game has yet to be announced.

If USF wins, they'll face the winner of the game between the tourney's overall number one seed, undefeated, defending national champion South Carolina (32-0) and Norfolk State (26-6).

Marquette holds a 17-4 series lead over USF, but the two teams haven't played since January 2013.

USF's 26 wins this season are tied for second most in program history.

USF won the American Athletic Conference regular season title with a 15-1 record before getting upset last week in the first round of the conference tournament by Wichita State.

Conference tournament champion East Carolina (23-9) received a No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 seed Texas (25-9) Saturday in Austin, TX, as part of the Seattle 4-region.

Other state schools in the tournament include No. 7 seed Florida State (23-9), who will play No. 10 seed Georgia (21-11) Friday in Iowa City as part of the Seattle-4 region.

No. 9 seed Miami (19-12) will play No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (21-11) Saturday in Bloomington, IN, as part of the Greenville-2 region. In the same region, No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) will play No. 5 seed Washington State (23-10) Saturday in Villanova, PA,.

The tournament scrapped its previous four site format and will feature two regionals, one in Greenville and one in Seattle.

The women's Final Four takes place March 31 in Dallas, with the national championship game on April 2.