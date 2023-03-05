© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Rays announcer Dave Wills, 58, passes away

Published March 5, 2023
Dave Wills
Dave Wills

The Chicago native had been a fixture on the team's airwaves since 2005.

Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer Dave Wills has passed away, the team announced Sunday.

Wills, 58, was the team's broadcaster for the past 18 seasons. He joined the team's radio broadcast unit in 2005, pairing with play-by-play announcer Andy Freed.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person," said Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg. "He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family.  We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

