Rays announcer Dave Wills, 58, passes away

Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer Dave Wills has passed away, the team announced Sunday.

Wills, 58, was the team's broadcaster for the past 18 seasons. He joined the team's radio broadcast unit in 2005, pairing with play-by-play announcer Andy Freed.

The Tampa Bay Rays are deeply saddened to announce the passing of longtime radio announcer Dave Wills.



A beloved figure throughout the Tampa Bay community and Major League Baseball, he will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/k9iiQOsL4u — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 5, 2023

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person," said Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg. "He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

