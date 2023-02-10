© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Former Buc Ronde Barber earns a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST
Ronde Barber smiling on the sidelines
Jim Mone
/
AP
Ronde Barber reacts during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 25, 2012, in Minneapolis. Barber is among those who were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

The ex-cornerback is the fifth Bucs player — and fourth from Tampa Bay's 2002 Super Bowl championship team — to earn enshrinement.

Ronde Barber became the fifth Tampa Bay Buccaneer to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday night that the former Bucs cornerback was voted into the Hall along with eight others.

He joins former Bucs Lee Roy Selmon — along with 2002 Super Bowl teammates Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, and John Lynch — in the Hall of Fame.

Barber learned of his induction from Brooks, who knocked on his door to tell him the good news.

Brooks also introduced Barber, saying he "was always a problem" during his playing career.

Barber earned the Hall of Fame vote in his third year as a finalist, and in his sixth year of eligibility.

He spent his entire 16-year career with the Bucs. He's the team's all-time leader in interceptions and defensive touchdowns, and is the only NFL player with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks.

Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. They join Barber, DeMarcus Ware and Zach Thomas.

Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

A third-round pick out of Virginia in the 1997 NFL Draft, Barber was named to the Pro Bowl five times and as All-Pro three times.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

