Former Buc Ronde Barber earns a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ronde Barber became the fifth Tampa Bay Buccaneer to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday night that the former Bucs cornerback was voted into the Hall along with eight others.

A career member of the @Buccaneers and one of the top cornerbacks of his generation.



Welcome to Canton, @rondebarber! pic.twitter.com/zNDt1YkHmp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

He joins former Bucs Lee Roy Selmon — along with 2002 Super Bowl teammates Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, and John Lynch — in the Hall of Fame.

Barber learned of his induction from Brooks, who knocked on his door to tell him the good news.

Brooks also introduced Barber, saying he "was always a problem" during his playing career.

Barber earned the Hall of Fame vote in his third year as a finalist, and in his sixth year of eligibility.

He spent his entire 16-year career with the Bucs. He's the team's all-time leader in interceptions and defensive touchdowns, and is the only NFL player with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks.

Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. They join Barber, DeMarcus Ware and Zach Thomas.

Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

“You can’t say anything about the Buccaneers’ success without recognizing the contributions of @rondebarber.” pic.twitter.com/avYKvzw8qE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2023

A third-round pick out of Virginia in the 1997 NFL Draft, Barber was named to the Pro Bowl five times and as All-Pro three times.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.