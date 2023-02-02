Spring training is upon us. Here's your guide to the Grapefruit League for 2023
After three years of disruptions, first because of COVID and then a labor lockout, baseball fans are in for a touch of normalcy. Although, the Rays will host games closer to home this March.
In Florida, one of the many joys of spring is practice baseball. And, as usual, Major League Baseball will deliver as much in just a few days as preparations begin for the upcoming season.
There was nothing “usual” about the past three spring trainings. COVID-19 did a double play on the schedule in 2020 and 2021, and a labor lockout led to an amended slate in 2022.
Of course, this year is not without disruptions. Hurricane Ian did so much damage to Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte that the Tampa Bay Rays will report to Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista for a few weeks before shifting to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
In addition, the World Baseball Classic returns after COVID canceled the 2021 event. The international tournament pulls several players from their major league camps to represent their home countries. A handful of games will be played at the Miami Marlins’ loanDepot Park.
As for spring training proper in Florida and Arizona, pitchers and catchers participating in the WBC will arrive at camps Feb. 13. Those not taking part have reporting dates between Feb. 15-17.
Position players for the WBC will report Feb. 16, while the rest arrive Feb. 20 or 21
To get you prepared for the Grapefruit League — as spring training is known in the Sunshine State — here are a few needed nuggets to digest before bats crack, mitts pop and umpires cry out, “Play ball!”
Atlanta Braves
- Location: CoolToday Park, North Port.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb 21.
Baltimore Orioles
- Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.
Boston Red Sox
- Location: JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.
Detroit Tigers
- Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.
Houston Astros
- Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.
Miami Marlins
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.
Minnesota Twins
- Location: CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 20.
New York Mets
- Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.
New York Yankees
- Location: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 20.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.
St. Louis Cardinals
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Location: Through Feb 28 at Wide World of Sports Complex, Lake Buena Vista; Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others Feb. 20.
Toronto Blue Jays
- Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.
Washington Nationals
- Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach.
- Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 21.
