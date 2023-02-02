Spring training is upon us. Here's your guide to the Grapefruit League for 2023

In Florida, one of the many joys of spring is practice baseball. And, as usual, Major League Baseball will deliver as much in just a few days as preparations begin for the upcoming season.

There was nothing “usual” about the past three spring trainings. COVID-19 did a double play on the schedule in 2020 and 2021, and a labor lockout led to an amended slate in 2022.

Of course, this year is not without disruptions. Hurricane Ian did so much damage to Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte that the Tampa Bay Rays will report to Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista for a few weeks before shifting to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

In addition, the World Baseball Classic returns after COVID canceled the 2021 event. The international tournament pulls several players from their major league camps to represent their home countries. A handful of games will be played at the Miami Marlins’ loanDepot Park.

As for spring training proper in Florida and Arizona, pitchers and catchers participating in the WBC will arrive at camps Feb. 13. Those not taking part have reporting dates between Feb. 15-17.

Position players for the WBC will report Feb. 16, while the rest arrive Feb. 20 or 21

To get you prepared for the Grapefruit League — as spring training is known in the Sunshine State — here are a few needed nuggets to digest before bats crack, mitts pop and umpires cry out, “Play ball!”

Atlanta Braves

Location : CoolToday Park, North Port.

: CoolToday Park, North Port. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Baltimore Orioles

Location : Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota.

: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Boston Red Sox

Location: JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers.

JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info



Detroit Tigers

Location : Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland.

: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info



Houston Astros

Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach.

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Miami Marlins

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter.

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Minnesota Twins

Location: CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers.

CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Mets

Location : Clover Park, Port St. Lucie.

: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Yankees

Location : Steinbrenner Field, Tampa.

: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info



Philadelphia Phillies

Location : BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater.

: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location : LECOM Park, Bradenton.

: LECOM Park, Bradenton. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info

St. Louis Cardinals

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter.

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Tampa Bay Rays

Location : Through Feb 28 at Wide World of Sports Complex, Lake Buena Vista; Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg.

: Through Feb 28 at Wide World of Sports Complex, Lake Buena Vista; Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others Feb. 20.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Toronto Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin.

TD Ballpark, Dunedin. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 16, others, Feb. 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Washington Nationals

Location : Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach.

: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach. Reporting dates: Pitchers and catchers, Feb. 15, others, Feb. 21.

Tickets, schedule and more info

Cactus League (Arizona)

Tickets, schedule and more info