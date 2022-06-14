Tampa Bay's former Outback Bowl will now be called the ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa-based cybersecurity company ReliaQuest is now the title sponsor of the former Outback Bowl college football game at Raymond James Stadium.

Courtesy: ReliaQuest Bowl /

Bowl officials announced the game will be called the ReliaQuest Bowl after the company signed a four-year marketing agreement.

The game was known as the Outback Bowl for 26 years, but organizers ended the naming deal with Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands, parent company of Outback restaurants, following the 2021 bowl.

It was briefly called the Tampa Bay Bowl before securing the ReliaQuest agreement.

ReliaQuest will serve as the title sponsor until January 2026.

“We are thrilled to welcome ReliaQuest as the title sponsor of the bowl,” Bowl Association Chairman Troy Atlas said in a news release. “ReliaQuest is a leader in cybersecurity and a key business leader in the Tampa Bay region. This is a 21st century partnership with a fantastic 21st century company."

The New Year's game matches teams from the Southeastern Conference against either the Big Ten or Atlantic Coast Conference. This season's game is scheduled for Jan. 2 at noon and will be televised by ESPN2.