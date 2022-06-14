© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Tampa Bay's former Outback Bowl will now be called the ReliaQuest Bowl

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 14, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT
White helmet on a table with the ReliaQuest logo on the side
Courtesy: ReliaQuest Bowl
/
Tampa-based tech company ReliaQuest is now the title sponsor of the former Outback Bowl after signing a four-year marketing agreement.

Tampa-based cybersecurity company ReliaQuest takes over as the title sponsor after the college football game was called the Outback Bowl the previous 26 years.

Tampa-based cybersecurity company ReliaQuest is now the title sponsor of the former Outback Bowl college football game at Raymond James Stadium.

Logo shows a large football between two palm trees
Courtesy: ReliaQuest Bowl
/

Bowl officials announced the game will be called the ReliaQuest Bowl after the company signed a four-year marketing agreement.

The game was known as the Outback Bowl for 26 years, but organizers ended the naming deal with Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands, parent company of Outback restaurants, following the 2021 bowl.

It was briefly called the Tampa Bay Bowl before securing the ReliaQuest agreement.

ReliaQuest will serve as the title sponsor until January 2026.

“We are thrilled to welcome ReliaQuest as the title sponsor of the bowl,” Bowl Association Chairman Troy Atlas said in a news release. “ReliaQuest is a leader in cybersecurity and a key business leader in the Tampa Bay region. This is a 21st century partnership with a fantastic 21st century company."

The New Year's game matches teams from the Southeastern Conference against either the Big Ten or Atlantic Coast Conference. This season's game is scheduled for Jan. 2 at noon and will be televised by ESPN2.

Tags

Sports Outback BowlTampa Bay BowlReliaQuest Bowlcollege football
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now