© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Lightning will host watch parties at Amalie Arena for the Stanley Cup Final

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
Exterior of Amalie Arena
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host watch parties at Amalie Arena for the Stanley Cup Final road games against the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans can gather inside Amalie Arena for the road games against the Colorado Avalanche. Tickets are $10.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be on the road for the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, but fans can still catch the games inside Amalie Arena.

The team is hosting watch parties for the road games against the Colorado Avalanche. Games 1 and 2 are Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets are $10, and gates open at 7 p.m. The parties will include live entertainment, giveaways, and appearances by ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

The teams return to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and June 22. Some seats remained as of Tuesday afternoon, with the cheapest tickets starting at just over $530, and can be purchased on the Lightning's website.

STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Wednesday at Colorado, 8
Game 2: Saturday at Colorado, 8
Game 3: Monday at Tampa, 8
Game 4: June 22 at Tampa, 8
*-Game 5: June 24 at Colorado, 8
*-Game 6: June 26 at Tampa, 8
*-Game 7: June 28 at Colorado, 8

*-if necessary

Tags

Sports Tampa Bay LightningStanley Cup
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now