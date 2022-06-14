Lightning will host watch parties at Amalie Arena for the Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be on the road for the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, but fans can still catch the games inside Amalie Arena.

The team is hosting watch parties for the road games against the Colorado Avalanche. Games 1 and 2 are Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets are $10, and gates open at 7 p.m. The parties will include live entertainment, giveaways, and appearances by ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

The teams return to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and June 22. Some seats remained as of Tuesday afternoon, with the cheapest tickets starting at just over $530, and can be purchased on the Lightning's website.

STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Wednesday at Colorado, 8

Game 2: Saturday at Colorado, 8

Game 3: Monday at Tampa, 8

Game 4: June 22 at Tampa, 8

*-Game 5: June 24 at Colorado, 8

*-Game 6: June 26 at Tampa, 8

*-Game 7: June 28 at Colorado, 8

*-if necessary

