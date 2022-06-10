© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Rangers 3-1 to take the lead in series

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT
Lightning Rangers Hockey
Adam Hunger
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) after Sergachev scored a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York.

The Lightning scored the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes remaining and have a chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup final when the series returns to Tampa for Game 6 on Saturday night.

Ondrej Palat scored on a deflection with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final.

The Lightning have a chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup final when the best-of-seven series returns to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 6 on Saturday night.

Mikhail Sergachev and Brandon Hagel also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning get their third straight win, the first by a road team in this series.

Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight straight at home.

New York's Igor Shesterkin finished with 24 saves.

Sports Tampa Bay LightningStanley Cupsports
The Associated Press
