Sports

Lightning even their Eastern Conference series with the Rangers after a 4-1 win

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT
Nikita Kucherov, right, scores a goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) scores a goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, left, during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves to lead the Lightning, who have won two straight after dropping the first two games on the road.

Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves , helping the Tampa Bay Lightning shut down the New York Rangers 4-1 and even the NHL’s Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.

Kucherov took a pass from Ondrej Palat in the middle of the ice and skated in on goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions a two-goal lead just over 13 minutes into the second period.

Palat, Pat Maroon and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning, who have rebounded from losing the first two games of the series on the road to keep their bid to become the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles alive.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The teams return to Tampa for Game 6 on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
