Lightning fall to Rangers 3-2 and trail 2-0 in the Eastern Conference final

Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko also scored, and Adam Fox and Chris Kreider each had two assists for the Rangers.

New York won its eighth straight home game, extending a franchise playoff record, and have won all five meetings with the Lightning this season.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, Nicholas Paul also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

The Lightning have lost consecutive playoff games for the first time in the last three postseasons. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were 17-0 after a loss coming in.

The series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday.