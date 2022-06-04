© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Lightning fall to Rangers 3-2 and trail 2-0 in the Eastern Conference final

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 4, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
Victor Hedman on the ice, leaning to argue with a refere
John Minchillo
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) argues with referee Chris Rooney (5) after being given a two minute penalty for tripping in the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.

The Lightning have lost all five meeting with the Rangers this season. The series shifts to Tampa for Games 3 and 4.

Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko also scored, and Adam Fox and Chris Kreider each had two assists for the Rangers.

New York won its eighth straight home game, extending a franchise playoff record, and have won all five meetings with the Lightning this season.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, Nicholas Paul also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

The Lightning have lost consecutive playoff games for the first time in the last three postseasons. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were 17-0 after a loss coming in.

The series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday.

Sports Tampa Bay LightningStanley Cup
Associated Press
