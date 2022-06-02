The Lightning fall to the Rangers 6-2 to open the Eastern Conference final

Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers routed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist,

Chris Kreider also scored and Alexis Lafrenière and Adam Fox each had two assists to help New York win its franchise-record seventh straight home playoff game.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay, which had won six straight and was playing for the first time since completing its second-round sweep of Florida on May 23.

The Lightning have lost all four games against the Rangers this season.

Game 2 is Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The series shifts to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

