The Lightning fall to the Rangers 6-2 to open the Eastern Conference final
Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period to lift the Rangers, who have won all four games against the Lightning this season.
Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers routed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist,
Chris Kreider also scored and Alexis Lafrenière and Adam Fox each had two assists to help New York win its franchise-record seventh straight home playoff game.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay, which had won six straight and was playing for the first time since completing its second-round sweep of Florida on May 23.
The Lightning have lost all four games against the Rangers this season.
Game 2 is Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The series shifts to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday at Amalie Arena.