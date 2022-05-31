Matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers, with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup. Here's a look at the matchup.
Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -127, Rangers +106; over/under is 5.5
SCHEDULE:
- Game 1: at New York, Wednesday, 8
- Game 2: at New York, Friday, 8
- Game 3 : at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 3
- Game 4: at Tampa Bay, Tues., June 7, 8
- * Game 5: at New York, Thurs., June 9, TBD
- * Game 6: at Tampa Bay, Sat., June 11, TBD
- * Game 7: at Rangers, Tues., June 14, TBD
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Rangers went 3-0 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 19, the Rangers won 2-1. Chris Kreider led the Rangers with two goals.
New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 26-8-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have gone 42-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.
Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 22-14-2 record on the road. The Lightning rank seventh in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.
Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.
INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).
Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.