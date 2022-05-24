© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Vasilevskiy leads the Lightning to a 2-0 win, and sweep of the Panthers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Andrei Vasilevskiy does a split to make a save, next to Mikhail Sergachev who's in the goal
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) team up to stop a shot by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

The defending Stanley Cup champions scored two goals in the third period Monday night night to sweep the Florida Panthers 2-0 in Game 4 of their semifinal series at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves, and posted his sixth shutout in his last seven series-clinching victories. He allowed just three goals against the Panthers, the President's Trophy winner for the most points in the NHL this season (122).

Pat Maroon scored at 6:16 of the third period, and Ondrej Palat added a empty-net goal to account for the Lightning's only scores.

The Lightning will face the winner of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. The Hurricanes lead that series, 2-1.

The Lightning are attempting to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.

Associated Press
