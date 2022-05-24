Vasilevskiy leads the Lightning to a 2-0 win, and sweep of the Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

The defending Stanley Cup champions scored two goals in the third period Monday night night to sweep the Florida Panthers 2-0 in Game 4 of their semifinal series at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves, and posted his sixth shutout in his last seven series-clinching victories. He allowed just three goals against the Panthers, the President's Trophy winner for the most points in the NHL this season (122).

Pat Maroon scored at 6:16 of the third period, and Ondrej Palat added a empty-net goal to account for the Lightning's only scores.

The Lightning will face the winner of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. The Hurricanes lead that series, 2-1.

The Lightning are attempting to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.