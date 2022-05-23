© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Colton's goal in last seconds gives Lightning 2-0 series lead over Panthers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT
Ross Colton smiling as he falls to the ice, Panthers goalie and player in the background
Reinhold Matay
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) falls after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the waning seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Panthers' Gustav Forsling is at right.

Ross Colton scored with under four minutes left in the Lightning's 2-1 victory.

Ross Colton scored with just under four seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The stunning finish puts the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday.

The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikita Kucherov, who chased down a loose puck behind the Florida net.

Tags

Sports Tampa Bay LightningStanley Cup
