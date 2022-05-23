© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Bellamare leads Lightning over Panthers in Eastern Conference semifinal opener

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT
Corey Perry slaps the gloves of his teammate as he skates along the bench
Reinhold Matay
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

Tampa Bay topped Florida 4-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Lightning took Game 1 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

Anthony Duclair had the goal for Florida.

Sports Tampa Bay LightningStanley Cup
