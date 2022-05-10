Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst after his playing career is over

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a football announcer when his playing career ends.

That announcement was made Tuesday by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on an investor call.

In a tweet Tuesday, Brady said he was "excited" about the opportunity.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady had announced his retirement at the end of last season, but later renounced it and said he was going to play at least another season as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback.

Signing the seven-time Super Bowl champion was a coup for Fox after its top football announcing team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, recently left for ESPN.

Murdoch says it's up to Brady when he decides to retire.