Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst after his playing career is over

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a football announcer when his playing career ends.

The Bucs quarterback said he's "excited" about the opportunity to join Fox once his NFL career is over.

That announcement was made Tuesday by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on an investor call.

In a tweet Tuesday, Brady said he was "excited" about the opportunity.

Brady had announced his retirement at the end of last season, but later renounced it and said he was going to play at least another season as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback.

Signing the seven-time Super Bowl champion was a coup for Fox after its top football announcing team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, recently left for ESPN.

Murdoch says it's up to Brady when he decides to retire.

