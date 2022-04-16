ESPN's Vitale finishes chemotherapy in Sarasota

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

He tweeted Thursday that he was cancer-free, and posted a video of himself ringing the bell in excitement.

— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2

Vitale, 82, said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma.

Sarasota Memorial also released a video about Vitale's bell ringing. He was the first patient to start and complete treatment at its new oncology tower.

Vitale has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest.

