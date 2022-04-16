© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

ESPN's Vitale finishes chemotherapy in Sarasota

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 16, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
Smiling Man in red jacket standing in front of crowd at basketball game
Chris O'Meara/AP
/
AP
ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale poses before an NCAA college basketball game between between Texas A&M and Arkansas at the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa. The longtime college basketball broadcaster is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

He tweeted Thursday that he was cancer-free, and posted a video of himself ringing the bell in excitement.

— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2

Vitale, 82, said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma.

Sarasota Memorial also released a video about Vitale's bell ringing. He was the first patient to start and complete treatment at its new oncology tower.

Vitale has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest.

Sports Sarasota Memorial HospitalcancerChemothreapy
Associated Press
