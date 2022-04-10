© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback killed in auto accident

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By AP
Published April 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
Dwayne Haskins
Wikimedia Commons
/
Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities say Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. The Steelers and Washington Commanders, his former team, released statements extending their condolences.

The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.

Sports
