Sports

Bruce Arians leaves Bucs coaching job to move into the front office

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 30, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT
Buccaneers Arians Retires Football
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, it was announced Wednesday night, March 30. Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season — Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay.

He will be replaced by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Bruce Arians, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in 2021, is stepping down as coach to take a position in the front office.

According to a report on the Bucs' website, Arians informed the team Wednesday that he is assuming a new role of Senior Football Consultant.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as head coach, the report read.

According to the report, Arians said the decision is not health-related, and that "winning
Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list."

Arians took over as coach in 2019. The Bucs won their second Super Bowl in 2020, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

In a statement, Bucs owner Joel Glazer said he looked "forward to continuing to lean on his vast football knowledge and experience well into the future."

Todd Bowles
Brian Westerholt
/
AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, it was announced Wednesday night, March 30. Bowles will replace Arians as coach.

Bowles has been the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons, and prior to that, was the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18.

Arians, 69, previously served as coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He had a career coaching record of 80-48-1, and 31-18 in his three seasons with the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL
