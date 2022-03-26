The Outback Bowl has changed its name to the Tampa Bay Bowl

After 26 years, Tampa's New Year's Day Bowl will have a new name, and a new sponsor.

Bowl organizers announced on Friday that the Outback Bowl will now be called the Tampa Bay Bowl.

While Outback is no longer the title sponsor, Tampa Bay Bowl Chair Rita Lowman said the bowl will continue to support local charities throughout the region.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Bowl

She added the new name and logo are "a reflection of our 36-year relationship with the vibrant Tampa Bay region."

Outback — which is owned by Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands — had sponsored the annual bowl game at Raymond James Stadium from 1996 to 2022. Prior to that, it was called the Hall of Fame Bowl.

“We look forward to continuing the Tampa Bay Bowl’s positive impact on college football and the Tampa Bay community, both economically and by showcasing our region nationally and internationally," Lowman said.

The new logo features a sun behind beach waves, with two palm trees on either side.

The game will continue to be aired on ESPN and will continue its affiliation with teams from the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten or Atlantic Coast Conference/Notre Dame.

According to the release, the game has attracted more than a million tourists and generated an estimated $1.1 billion in economic impact while distributing $164 million to universities.

Raymond James Stadium is also home to the Gasparilla Bowl. It was once known as the St. Petersburg Bowl and played in Tropicana Field. Its last title sponsor was Bad Boy Mowers, from 2017-20.

