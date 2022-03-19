© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Gene Deckerhoff retiring from broadcasting FSU games, staying with Bucs one more season

WFSU | By Brett Rutherford
Published March 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
FSU's Doak Campbell stadium is surrounded by a massive office/classroom complex that's home to admissions, and two colleges
WFSU Public Media
FSU's Doak Campbell stadium is surrounded by a massive office/classroom complex that's home to admissions, and two colleges

After 43 seasons as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Florida State Seminoles football and men’s basketball teams, Gene Deckerhoff is retiring.

In his career, Deckerhoff has called over 500 Florida State football games. In 2000 he was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame. In 2002, Deckerhoff was also inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Deckerhoff’s last broadcast will be at Florida State’s Garnet and Gold Game on April 9th at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It has been a lifetime of great moments---great players, great coaches, great games, great memories, and most of all great Seminole fans,” said Deckerhoff in a statement. “A life’s work that reads like a bestselling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you FSU.”

While he is retiring from broadcasting Florida State athletics, Deckerhoff says he will quote “finish his commitment” to calling Tampa Bay Buccaneers games in the NFL.
Brett Rutherford
