USF women's basketball team will play Miami in the NCAA tournament

The University of South Florida women's basketball team is going to the NCAA tournament.

USF (24-8) received a ninth seed in the Greensboro region and will play the eighth seed University of Miami (20-12) in Columbia, SC, Friday.

A major challenge likely awaits the winner on the other side of the bracket. Overall number one seed South Carolina (29-2) will play the winner of a First Four game Wednesday between Howard (20-9) and Incarnate Word (13-16).

It's the second straight season and seventh in ten that USF has made the tournament.

The Bulls finished second in both the American Athletic Conference regular season and post-season tournament behind the University of Central Florida (25-3).

The moment you find out you’re going to the NCAA Tournament for the 8️⃣th time in school history‼️#HornsUp 🤘 | #MarchMadness2022 pic.twitter.com/De8vxd3g47 — USF W. Basketball (@USFWBB) March 14, 2022

Conference champion UCF picked up a seven seed in the tournament and will play 10 seed Florida (21-10) Saturday in the Bridgeport region.

Other state schools in the tournament include 11 seed Florida State (17-13)

who will play fellow 11 seed Missouri State (24-7) in a First Four game Wednesday in the Spokane region. The winner will play 6 seed Ohio State (23-6) Saturday.

12 seed Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) will play 5 seed Virginia Tech (23-9) Friday in the Spokane region.

The women's Final Four takes place April 1 in Minneapolis, with the national championship game on April 3.