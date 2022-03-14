© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

USF women's basketball team will play Miami in the NCAA tournament

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
on far left, man wearing glasses claps as women basketball players sitting next to him celebrate
GoUSFBulls
/
USF women's college basketball coach Jose Fernandez and his players celebrate being named to the NCAA tournament Sunday. They'll play Miami Wednesday in South Carolina.

The University of South Florida women's basketball team is going to the NCAA tournament.

USF (24-8) received a ninth seed in the Greensboro region and will play the eighth seed University of Miami (20-12) in Columbia, SC, Friday.

A major challenge likely awaits the winner on the other side of the bracket. Overall number one seed South Carolina (29-2) will play the winner of a First Four game Wednesday between Howard (20-9) and Incarnate Word (13-16).

It's the second straight season and seventh in ten that USF has made the tournament.

The Bulls finished second in both the American Athletic Conference regular season and post-season tournament behind the University of Central Florida (25-3).

Conference champion UCF picked up a seven seed in the tournament and will play 10 seed Florida (21-10) Saturday in the Bridgeport region.

Other state schools in the tournament include 11 seed Florida State (17-13)
who will play fellow 11 seed Missouri State (24-7) in a First Four game Wednesday in the Spokane region. The winner will play 6 seed Ohio State (23-6) Saturday.

12 seed Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) will play 5 seed Virginia Tech (23-9) Friday in the Spokane region.

The women's Final Four takes place April 1 in Minneapolis, with the national championship game on April 3.

