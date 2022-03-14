USF women's basketball team will play Miami in the NCAA tournament
USF received a ninth seed in the Greensboro region and will play the eighth seed University of Miami in Columbia, SC, Friday.
The University of South Florida women's basketball team is going to the NCAA tournament.
A major challenge likely awaits the winner on the other side of the bracket. Overall number one seed South Carolina (29-2) will play the winner of a First Four game Wednesday between Howard (20-9) and Incarnate Word (13-16).
It's the second straight season and seventh in ten that USF has made the tournament.
The Bulls finished second in both the American Athletic Conference regular season and post-season tournament behind the University of Central Florida (25-3).
The moment you find out you’re going to the NCAA Tournament for the 8️⃣th time in school history‼️#HornsUp 🤘 | #MarchMadness2022 pic.twitter.com/De8vxd3g47— USF W. Basketball (@USFWBB) March 14, 2022
Conference champion UCF picked up a seven seed in the tournament and will play 10 seed Florida (21-10) Saturday in the Bridgeport region.
Other state schools in the tournament include 11 seed Florida State (17-13)
who will play fellow 11 seed Missouri State (24-7) in a First Four game Wednesday in the Spokane region. The winner will play 6 seed Ohio State (23-6) Saturday.
12 seed Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) will play 5 seed Virginia Tech (23-9) Friday in the Spokane region.
The women's Final Four takes place April 1 in Minneapolis, with the national championship game on April 3.