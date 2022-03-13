Tom Brady is ending his retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

His retirement lasted all of six weeks — Tom Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he's coming back for his 23rd season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, saying "I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He signed with the Bucs in 2020 and won his seventh title in his first season with the team.

Brady's initial retirement announcement came after days of press reports that his agent would not confirm.

