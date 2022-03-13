© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tom Brady is ending his retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published March 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT
Tom Brady is coming back to the Buccaneers six weeks after he announced his retirement.

Brady, 44, announced on Twitter Sunday that he's coming back to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

His retirement lasted all of six weeks — Tom Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he's coming back for his 23rd season.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, saying "I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He signed with the Bucs in 2020 and won his seventh title in his first season with the team.

Brady's initial retirement announcement came after days of press reports that his agent would not confirm.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
