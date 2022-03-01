© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

MLB now has a Tuesday afternoon deadline to reach a labor deal

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST
Baseball Lockout
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Fans wait in hopes of getting players' autographs outside Roger Dean Stadium where negotiations over a labor agreement continued Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla.

The owners and players will meet again today at 11 a.m., with a 5 p.m. deadline to start the season on time and preserve a full 162-game schedule.

Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage Opening Day.

After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The sides planned to resume talks at 11 a.m. on the ninth straight day of bargaining.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.

The lockout has already caused spring training workouts to be canceled, along with the first week of games that would have started over the weekend.

Baseball Lockout Spring Training
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Baseball fan Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Fla., stands outside Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
