Talks between MLB and players end after 15 minutes, threatening spring training and Opening Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
A padlock keeps the gate closed at the New York Yankees spring training complex
Steve Nesius
/
AP
A padlock keeps the gate closed at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa.

Spring training workouts were to have begun this week, with the first games scheduled for next weekend.

It's becoming more apparent that spring training games will not start as scheduled.

The threat to opening day on March 31 also appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they had resumed following a four-day break.

What was to have been the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began on Dec. 2, management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.

Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start earlier this week, with games starting next weekend.

