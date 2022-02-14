© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Scant progress on labor talks is the final blow to spring training starting on time

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Rob Manfred at the podium
John Raoux
/
AP
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando.

Spring training workouts were to have started on Wednesday.

The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players’ association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks.

On the 73rd day of the lockout, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages, encompassing all key areas under discussion but containing many previous proposals.

The session — after an 11-day break — was the fifth on core economics since the lockout began, and followed three days of owners' meetings in Orlando.

The sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major revenue-sharing differences.

The players’ union said it would analyze the offer before determining when and how to respond.

There is virtually no chance spring training workouts can start as scheduled on Wednesday, a casualty of baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

Associated Press
