Scant progress on labor talks is the final blow to spring training starting on time

The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players’ association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks.

On the 73rd day of the lockout, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages, encompassing all key areas under discussion but containing many previous proposals.

The session — after an 11-day break — was the fifth on core economics since the lockout began, and followed three days of owners' meetings in Orlando.

The sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major revenue-sharing differences.

The players’ union said it would analyze the offer before determining when and how to respond.

There is virtually no chance spring training workouts can start as scheduled on Wednesday, a casualty of baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

