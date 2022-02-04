© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Spring training is in jeopardy after locked-out players reject MLB's request for a mediator

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
Lockout Baseball
Craig Ruttle
/
AP
Major League Baseball deputy commissioner Dan Halem, center, arrives for a meeting in New York, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, for the first in-person baseball negotiating session since the MLB lockout began. At far left is Patrick Houlihan, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Labor Relations at Major League Baseball, and second from left is Colorado Rockies owner Dick Montfort.

Spring training workouts are to start Feb. 16, and baseball’s ninth work stoppage could threaten opening day on March 31.

Locked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations.

It's a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day.

On Thursday, the 64th day of a lockout, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to enter the dispute.

An agreement by the players’ association was needed for the federal conciliation service to enter talks.

Owners locked out players on Dec. 2, immediately following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement.

There have been just three negotiating sessions on core economics since. The lockout entered its 65th day, and it is baseball's ninth work stoppage.

Spring training workouts are to start Feb. 16, and opening day is scheduled for March 31.

Tags

SportsMajor League BaseballMLB
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content