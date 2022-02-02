How Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Ever since reports surfaced on Saturday that Tom Brady would be announcing his retirement, the NFL has been waiting for the official word.

That announcement came from Brady through an Instagram post early Tuesday:

The expected announcement puts an exclamation point to Brady's 22-year career, which included seven Super Bowl titles — six with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay after signing with the Bucs in 2020 — and numerous awards that have earned him the nickname of GOAT (?"Greatest Of All Time").

That nickname was a common theme on social media on Tuesday as fans, players and personnel around the NFL, and former teammates saluted Brady on Twitter.

Some of those acknowledgments includes sincere congratulations, while others poked fun at his GOAT status.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper joined teammates and others in wishing Brady well.

While the collective hearts of Champa Bay are broken by the news that the GOAT is retiring, we certainly owe @TomBrady a sincere debt of gratitude. He brought a standard of excellence that resulted in a number of firsts (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4an6jUvXwE — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 1, 2022

"Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement."



- The Glazer Family pic.twitter.com/7z9OZGRNdK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

"You take for granted somebody that's played that long, and you just hope you don't take for granted what he did ... Tom Brady is, no doubt, 'The Man.'" #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/nTJURCIk9w — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 1, 2022

Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career @TomBrady #LFG 🤠🙏🏾 — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) January 29, 2022

Was an honor to play along side of you. Congrats on retirement TB! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/RYvOp0a5Wf — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) February 1, 2022

@TomBrady Congrats! Job well done my friend! I salute you and really admire the impact that you have had on our game! Especially your opponents, teammates and coaches! — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) January 29, 2022

.@TomBrady THANK YOU for Your contributions both on and off the playing field. THANK YOU for allowing our @CityofTampa Bay Area Be your Final stop with our @Buccaneers of your Illustrious 22 year @NFL career. And Finally CONGRATULATIONS on a Surefire First Ballot HOF Career!! pic.twitter.com/zZ717ko6fr — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 1, 2022

Around the NFL, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the many who offered sincere best wishes, saying he has the "greatest respect for Tom personally and always will."

Others, though, took a more tongue-in-cheek approach.

A privilege to watch and a dream come true.



Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."



Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022

Greatest of All Time.



Without a shadow of a doubt.



Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady



🐐 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2022

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

And while Bucs fans were united in wishing Brady well, there certainly is some trepidation over where the team goes from here.

Love or hate him, but he was one beast of a QB. Enjoy your retirement Tom Brady! https://t.co/q8VDmPriiA — Metroid ShellBoi (@thebrax27) February 2, 2022

End of an era. @TomBrady retires from the @NFL.



A true legend of the game and the best player to ever play the greatest show on turf.



Thank you for the last 2 years, Tom. Its been an incredible journey and an amazing time to have you at the @Buccaneers.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/uQf5fKPLqW — Bucs UK (@BucsUK) January 29, 2022

Best two years of my life as a Bucs fan. Thank you @TomBrady 🙏🏽 — Devon Garnett (@DevonGarnett) January 29, 2022