Sports

How Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's retirement announcement

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 2, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST
Tom Brady on a boat talking with Jane Castor
City of Tampa
/
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was among the many to congratulate Tom Brady on his retirement.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announced in an Instagram post that he is retiring. Folks took to Twitter to offer their thoughts — some serious, others not so much.

Ever since reports surfaced on Saturday that Tom Brady would be announcing his retirement, the NFL has been waiting for the official word.

That announcement came from Brady through an Instagram post early Tuesday:

The expected announcement puts an exclamation point to Brady's 22-year career, which included seven Super Bowl titles — six with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay after signing with the Bucs in 2020 — and numerous awards that have earned him the nickname of GOAT (?"Greatest Of All Time").

That nickname was a common theme on social media on Tuesday as fans, players and personnel around the NFL, and former teammates saluted Brady on Twitter.

Some of those acknowledgments includes sincere congratulations, while others poked fun at his GOAT status.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper joined teammates and others in wishing Brady well.

Around the NFL, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the many who offered sincere best wishes, saying he has the "greatest respect for Tom personally and always will."

Others, though, took a more tongue-in-cheek approach.

And while Bucs fans were united in wishing Brady well, there certainly is some trepidation over where the team goes from here.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
