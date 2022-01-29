Tom Brady may be retiring from the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 44

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, ESPN is reporting.

Earlier Saturday, the legendary quarterback's sports company Twitter account deleted a post indicating Brady was retiring, and his agent said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his plans.

After ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources, TB12sports Twitter account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

If true, Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday afternoon, citing unidentified sources.

The Bucs' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoffs a week ago fueled speculation that this may have been his final season. National media have been talking non-stop about the possibility that Brady would be ending his career, which includes seven Super Bowl wins.

He won the first six with the New England Patriots.

Brady, who now lives in Tampa, had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.

