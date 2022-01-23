© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Bucs fall to Rams with last second field goal, ending Super Bowl repeat hopes

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST
Rams Buccaneers Football
John Raoux/AP
/
AP
Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (8) kicks a 30-yard field goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday in Tampa.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers but Matthew Stafford led the Rams downfield for the win.

Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game with Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay’s winning field goal. The Rams advance to next week's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It was one of Tom Brady’s toughest losses after a stunning comeback.

Bloodied and battered by the Los Angeles Rams the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion rallied the Bucs only to see the defense surrender a big play in the final minute to set up Gay’s field goal.

Tampa was trying to become the NFL’s first repeat champions since Brady led New England to consecutive titles following the 2003-04 seasons.

Have the Rams also ended Brady’s career? Brady is under contract for 2022 but his return isn’t definite.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay BuccaneersLos AngelesfootballSuper Bowlplayoffs
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content