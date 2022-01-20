Major League Baseball has turned down the Rays' split-season plan with Montreal

The Tampa Bay Rays will no longer have the option to consider splitting its season between Tampa Bay and Montreal.

The Rays announced Thursday that Major League Baseball has nixed the plan to split their home games with Montreal.

As recently as October, Rays officials have said a split-city plan was the only viable alternative to keeping the Rays in the greater Tampa Bay region — even just part-time.

Stu Sternberg, the team's principal owner, said during a press conference Thursday he didn't "precisely know why, but at the end of the day it was clear MLB was not prepared to go forward" with the split-season plan.

Both Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch issued statements following the announcement. Both expressed optimism that one of their cities can work out a new stadium agreement with the Rays after their lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg expires after the 2027 season.

"All along our goal has been to keep the Rays in Tampa Bay," Castor said in the statement. "We had been working on both sister city and full season proposals, and now we can focus all of our energy on a full season. I am optimistic the Rays will call Tampa Bay home for many years to come."

Said Welch in a statement: “We are working with our county partners and City Council to put together the best plan possible, which will work in conjunction with my planned evolution of the Tropicana Field master development proposals. With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth.”

WUSF reporter Steve Newborn contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.