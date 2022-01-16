© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Brady and the Bucs advance in the NFC playoffs with a 31-15 win against the Eagles

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST
Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Mike Evans had 117 yards receiving to lead the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans — who led the Bucs (14-4) with nine catches for 117 yards — to improve his playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts.

The Bucs advance to the NFC Divisional Round next week and will play at home against either the Dallas Cowboys or the winner of Monday night's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, stepping in for injured running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, had 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Giovani Bernard added 44 yards on 13 carries and a TD.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions and the NFL’s No. 1 rushing offense was shut down, gaining only 95 yards — 39 by Hurts.

The Eagles (9-9) lost after stockpiling wins against losing clubs — Philadelphia was 0-6 against playoff teams — and earning a wild-card berth in Week 17.

First-year coach Nick Sirianni led an impressive turnaround, guiding Philadelphia to seven wins in nine games after a 2-5 start.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL playoffs
