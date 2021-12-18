Fernandez gets 400th win as USF women beat High Point 62-46

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points and USF coach Jose Fernandez got his 400th career win as the No. 16 Bulls beat High Point 62-46.

Fernandez — who was, in November of 2000, elevated from recruiting coordinator to head coach after just months at USF — took over a moribund program that hadn’t finished better than one game over .500 since moving to Division I in 1982.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Fernandez dead-panned after the game. “I should have a lot of wins.”

Bethy Mununga — who finished with 16 points — made a 3-pointer to make it 17-14 early in the second quarter and South Florida (8-3) led the rest of the way.

Jensen Edwards shot 7 of 11 and finished with 17 points for High Point (3-6).

The rest of the Panthers made just 21% (8 of 38) from the field.

In his 21 seasons as head coach, USF has had seven NCAA Tournament bids, 16 postseason appearances in the last 17 years, and nine 20-victory seasons. They also won the 2009 WNIT championship.

Fernandez was a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards in the 2020-21 season.

Additional information courtesy Mark Schreiner.