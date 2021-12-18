Fernandez gets 400th win as USF women beat High Point 62-46
Fernandez was elevated from recruiting coordinator to head coach in November 2000 after just months at USF.
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points and USF coach Jose Fernandez got his 400th career win as the No. 16 Bulls beat High Point 62-46.
Fernandez — who was, in November of 2000, elevated from recruiting coordinator to head coach after just months at USF — took over a moribund program that hadn’t finished better than one game over .500 since moving to Division I in 1982.
“I’ve been here a long time,” Fernandez dead-panned after the game. “I should have a lot of wins.”
Bethy Mununga — who finished with 16 points — made a 3-pointer to make it 17-14 early in the second quarter and South Florida (8-3) led the rest of the way.
Jensen Edwards shot 7 of 11 and finished with 17 points for High Point (3-6).
The rest of the Panthers made just 21% (8 of 38) from the field.
In his 21 seasons as head coach, USF has had seven NCAA Tournament bids, 16 postseason appearances in the last 17 years, and nine 20-victory seasons. They also won the 2009 WNIT championship.
Fernandez was a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards in the 2020-21 season.
Additional information courtesy Mark Schreiner.