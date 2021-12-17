Study finds former Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson had stage 2 CTE

Researchers have diagnosed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Jackson was found dead in a Brandon hotel room February 15.

He played with the San Diego Chargers from 2005-2011 and the Buccaneers from 2012-2016 before retiring in 2018.

Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.

The late player’s family has released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.