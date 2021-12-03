© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

NFL suspends Bucs' Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for violating the league's COVID-19 policy

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 3, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST
Antonio Brown Suspension Football
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.

They were accused of misrepresenting their vaccine status.

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and two other players for three games Thursday for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The players, including Bucs defensive back Mike Edwards, were accused of misrepresenting their vaccine status.

Brown joined the Bucs midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

All three waived their right of appeal and the suspensions are effective immediately.

Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.

The Bucs issued a statement that said, in part, that they "will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols."

Tags

SportsTampa Bay Buccaneers
