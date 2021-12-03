NFL suspends Bucs' Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for violating the league's COVID-19 policy

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and two other players for three games Thursday for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The players, including Bucs defensive back Mike Edwards, were accused of misrepresenting their vaccine status.

Brown joined the Bucs midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

All three waived their right of appeal and the suspensions are effective immediately.

Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.

The Bucs issued a statement that said, in part, that they "will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols."