NFL suspends Bucs' Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for violating the league's COVID-19 policy
They were accused of misrepresenting their vaccine status.
The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and two other players for three games Thursday for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.
The players, including Bucs defensive back Mike Edwards, were accused of misrepresenting their vaccine status.
Brown joined the Bucs midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
All three waived their right of appeal and the suspensions are effective immediately.
Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.
The Bucs issued a statement that said, in part, that they "will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols."
December 2, 2021