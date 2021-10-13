The Bucs have removed Jon Gruden from the team's Ring of Honor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the discovery of emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, led the Bucs from 2002 through 2008.

In addition to winning the NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, Gruden’s 57-55 record over seven seasons make him the winningest coach in team history.

The Bucs said in a statement that while the team acknowledges Gruden's contributions on the field “his actions go against our core values as an organization.”

The Bucs defeated the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII during Gruden's first year as coach. He was fired in 2008 and went on to work as an analyst for ESPN and Monday Night Football.

In 2018, he returned as head coach of the Raiders — a team he coached from 1998 through 2001.