The Rays' season ends with another walk-off loss to the Red Sox in the AL Division Series
Kiké Hernandez's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Red Sox to 6-5 win over the Rays, eliminating the Rays in four games.
The American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays saw their record-setting season come to a sudden end Monday night when they lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in Game 4 of their Division Series.
The Rays were eliminated after back-to-back walk-off losses in Boston.
Kiké Hernandez delivered Monday night, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
After winning Game 3 on Sunday with Christian Vázquez’s two-run homer in the ninth, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.
Vázquez’s winning hit came after a wild play in which the Rays almost took the lead in the top of the inning.
With Yandy Diaz at first, Kevin Kiermaier hit a fly ball that bounced off the wall, then deflected off right fielder Hunter Renfroe and into the bullpen.
The hit was ruled a ground-rule double, and Diaz remained at third base. Mike Zunino struck out to end the inning.
The Rays set a franchise best with 100 wins this season and shut out wild-card Boston at home in their postseason opener.
Players sat comfortably in the dugout during the game, several of them munching on popcorn. But after a blowout loss in Game 2, they came to Fenway Park.
And two days in Boston became their own personal horror movie, ending their bid to reach a second straight World Series.