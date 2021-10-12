The Rays' season ends with another walk-off loss to the Red Sox in the AL Division Series

The American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays saw their record-setting season come to a sudden end Monday night when they lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in Game 4 of their Division Series.

The Rays were eliminated after back-to-back walk-off losses in Boston.

Kiké Hernandez delivered Monday night, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

After winning Game 3 on Sunday with Christian Vázquez’s two-run homer in the ninth, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.

Vázquez’s winning hit came after a wild play in which the Rays almost took the lead in the top of the inning.

With Yandy Diaz at first, Kevin Kiermaier hit a fly ball that bounced off the wall, then deflected off right fielder Hunter Renfroe and into the bullpen.

The hit was ruled a ground-rule double, and Diaz remained at third base. Mike Zunino struck out to end the inning.

The Rays set a franchise best with 100 wins this season and shut out wild-card Boston at home in their postseason opener.

Players sat comfortably in the dugout during the game, several of them munching on popcorn. But after a blowout loss in Game 2, they came to Fenway Park.

And two days in Boston became their own personal horror movie, ending their bid to reach a second straight World Series.