© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

The Rays' season ends with another walk-off loss to the Red Sox in the AL Division Series

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT
ALDS Rays Red Sox Baseball
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Rafael Devers in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston.

Kiké Hernandez's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Red Sox to 6-5 win over the Rays, eliminating the Rays in four games.

The American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays saw their record-setting season come to a sudden end Monday night when they lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in Game 4 of their Division Series.

The Rays were eliminated after back-to-back walk-off losses in Boston.

Kiké Hernandez delivered Monday night, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

After winning Game 3 on Sunday with Christian Vázquez’s two-run homer in the ninth, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.

Vázquez’s winning hit came after a wild play in which the Rays almost took the lead in the top of the inning.

With Yandy Diaz at first, Kevin Kiermaier hit a fly ball that bounced off the wall, then deflected off right fielder Hunter Renfroe and into the bullpen.

The hit was ruled a ground-rule double, and Diaz remained at third base. Mike Zunino struck out to end the inning.

The Rays set a franchise best with 100 wins this season and shut out wild-card Boston at home in their postseason opener.

Players sat comfortably in the dugout during the game, several of them munching on popcorn. But after a blowout loss in Game 2, they came to Fenway Park.

And two days in Boston became their own personal horror movie, ending their bid to reach a second straight World Series.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay RaysTropicana FieldMLB
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content