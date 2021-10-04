Rays will play the Yankees-Red Sox winner in ALDS after concluding a record-setting season

The Tampa Bay Rays will be facing one of their American League East rivals in the first round of the playoffs later this week.

The AL East champion Rays closed out their record-setting season Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Yankees clinched a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a Jeter-esque catch, charging recklessly into the visiting dugout, and New York finished the year 92-70, clinching their fifth straight postseason appearance.

The Yankees will play in Tuesday’s AL wild-card game at Fenway Park after the rival Boston Red Sox rallied to beat Washington 7-5 later Sunday.

That winner goes on to play the Rays in the best-of-seven AL Division Series beginning at Tropicana Field on Thursday.

The Rays finished the regular season with a record of 100-62, their most wins in a season. They reached that mark after Brandon Lowe hit three home runs in a 12-2 win at New York on Saturday.

Tickets for the AL Division Series are on sale at the Rays' website. All postseason tickets are mobile-only and no paper tickets will be accepted.

Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be optional for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 but will be required for people 2 and older who are not vaccinated.

