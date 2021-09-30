© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

The Rays Have Clinched Home-Field Advantage While Setting A Team Record For Wins

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT
Rays Astros Baseball
David J. Phillip
/
AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi (26) celebrates with Brett Phillips after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston.

The Tampa Bay Rays' 98 regular-season wins are the most in franchise history, securing home-field advantage throughout the AL Championship Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched the American League's best record and home-field advantage heading into the playoffs.

Drew Rasmussen and three relievers combined for a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi both homered and the Rays coasted past the Houston Astros 7-0 on the road, giving them the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.

Tampa Bay improved to 98-60, outdoing the 2008 team for most wins in franchise history. With the best record in the AL, the two-time AL East champions secured home-field advantage through the AL Championship Series.

The Rays close out the season with a weekend series at the New York Yankees. Their first playoff game, against a team to be determined, is Oct. 7.

The Astros lost for the fifth time in six games on a night they could have clinched their fourth AL West title in five seasons with a win.

Houston's magic number is still one over Seattle, which beat Oakland.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay RaysTropicana Field
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
