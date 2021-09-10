© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Tampa Bay Rays To Offer Discounted Tickets To Wrap Up Regular Season

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published September 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT
baseball field with crowd inside domed stadium
The Tampa Bay Rays are trying to excite fans for the postseason with discounted tickets for select Tropicana Field seats for the last 10 home games of the regular season.

In addition to $10 tickets for select seats, the Rays will offer discounts on some concessions.

The Tampa Bay Rays have one of the best records in Major League Baseball — while having some of the worst attendance numbers at the same time.

The team is hoping to change that, and get fans excited for the playoffs, by offering discount tickets for the remaining regular season home games.

Seats in the lower reserved (sections 129-149) and Tropicana Field's party deck for the final 10 home games, which start Thursday, are $10 each.

In addition, the team is offering discounts on beer, soft drinks, popcorn, and candy.

The Rays will play the Detroit Tigers Sept. 16-19, the Toronto Blue Jays Sept. 20-22, and the Miami Marlins Sept. 24-26.

They wrap up the regular season on the road against the Houston Astros Sept. 28-30 and the New York Yankees Oct. 1-3.

The Rays are drawing an average of just over 8,600 fans per home game. Only the Marlins and the Blue Jays, who have split their season between Dunedin, Buffalo, NY, and Toronto, have a lower average attendance.

The discounted tickets are available at RaysBaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app. The team is advising people to buy in advance as supplies are limited.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
