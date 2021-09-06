© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
FAMU Marching Band, Concert Choir Coming Tampa To Perform At NFL Kick-Off Pregame Events

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published September 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
FAMU's Marching 100 will play works from Bruno Mars, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, and more at the NFL Kickoff Experience scheduled for next Thursday.
Florida A&M University's Marching "100" will have 30 to 40 minutes to perform at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa.

Florida A&M University's Marching 100 and Concert Choir will perform during pregame events before the NFL kick-off game next week.

The college's Director of Bands, Shelby Chipman, says the Marching 100 will have 30 to 40 minutes to perform at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa.

"So, we'll play anything from Bruno Mars to Aretha Franklin's 'Respect,'" Chipman says.

The Marching 100 has regularly played at NFL events in prior years. Still, Chipman says the event in Tampa will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for current members.

"To be in the setting where the Super Bowl champs are residing, I mean it's just a big deal," Chipman says.

FAMU's Concert Choir will perform at Raymond James Stadium. They will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson says will be the first time that song will be sung live at an NFL stadium.

"We are looking forward to shining a light on such a versatile and talented choir," Isaacson says.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.
