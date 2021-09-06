FAMU Marching Band, Concert Choir Coming Tampa To Perform At NFL Kick-Off Pregame Events

Florida A&M University's Marching 100 and Concert Choir will perform during pregame events before the NFL kick-off game next week.

The college's Director of Bands, Shelby Chipman, says the Marching 100 will have 30 to 40 minutes to perform at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa.

"So, we'll play anything from Bruno Mars to Aretha Franklin's 'Respect,'" Chipman says.

The Marching 100 has regularly played at NFL events in prior years. Still, Chipman says the event in Tampa will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for current members.

"To be in the setting where the Super Bowl champs are residing, I mean it's just a big deal," Chipman says.

FAMU's Concert Choir will perform at Raymond James Stadium. They will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson says will be the first time that song will be sung live at an NFL stadium.

"We are looking forward to shining a light on such a versatile and talented choir," Isaacson says.

