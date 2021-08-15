Tallahassee Bids Final Farewell To Bobby Bowden

Hundreds of people attended the "Celebration of Life" for Bobby Bowden Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The legendary FSU football coach was remembered by many of those who knew him best.

Eulogy speakers included Bobby Butler, who played for Bowden from 1977 to 1980.

"I'm not going to talk about the football stuff, because you can read about all of that. I want to talk about what he means to me from a spiritual standpoint," he said before going on to explain how his coach also often took on the role of pastor to his players.

Bowden's strong faith was also on the mind of his former Offensive Coordinator Mark Richt.

"You know, I don't think God asked Coach Bowden how many championships he won. I think God asked Coach Bowden, "What did you do with those I put you in authority over?'"

And Bowden's son Terry recalled something his father told his family.

"When I die and go to heaven, and I know I will, if all of you and your family are not there with me when your time comes, I will consider myself to have failed in life."

Bowden's family laid him to rest Sunday, Aug. 15 in the tiny Alabama town of Trussville outside of Birmingham.

Bowden died August 8th at the age of 91 from pancreatic cancer.

