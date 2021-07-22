© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden Has Terminal Medical Condition

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 22, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
Bobby Bowden Football
David J. Phillip
/
AP
Bobby Bowden poses with the Paul "Bear" Bryant College Coach of the Year Award in Houston in 2011. The legendary college football coach announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

"I am at peace," said Bowden, 91, who tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden says he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden, 91, said in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing.

"I am at peace."

The positive COVID-19 test came a few days after he returned home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

It is unclear whether the terminal diagnosis is related to the positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement on Twitter, FSU President said he is "deeply saddened" by the news.

Bowden had 357 wins during his coaching career, most of them at FSU.

The Seminoles won 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles in his tenure.

Tags

SportsBobby BowdenFlorida State Universitycollege football
Associated Press
