Here’s How USF Will Be Represented At The Tokyo Olympics

The University of South Florida will have eight former student-athletes, coaches, athletic department staff members representing their school and respective countries at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

These former USF members can be spotted during the sailing, softball, women’s soccer and track field games of the tournament.

The representatives are made up of six athletes — four of whom competing in women’s soccer— one head coach and one athletic trainer.

Here are the people who will be representing USF at the Olympics.

Paige Railey: Railer is competing in sailing and is representing Team USA. This marks her third Olympic Games as she competed in 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games, where she finished eighth and 10th, respectively.

Ken Eriksen: Eriksen is the head coach for the USA Softball team. He will seek his second gold medal, as well as Team USA's fourth. The U.S. team is ranked No. 1 in the world according to the World Baseball Softball Congress.

Michele Latimer: Latimer will serve as the team athletic trainer for Team USA Softball.

Shadae Lawrence: Lawrence will represent Team Jamaica in Track and Field. She competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing in 22nd place.

Olivia Chance: Chance will be part of New Zealand's women's soccer team this summer. This will be the first time she's competing in the Olympics and will look to use her talent to help the team after scoring 31 goals in 79 games for the Bulls.

Christiane Endler: Endler is representing Team Chile's women's soccer team. This is her first Olympic appearance.

Demi Stokes: Stokes will take part in Great Britain's women's soccer team, which is made up of four nations. She will hope to contribute to her team after scoring 17 goals in 73 games at USF.

Evelyne Viens: Viens will be representing Canada's women's soccer team. This will also be her first appearance at the Olympics. Canada will hope to utilize Viens' talents to its r best ability as she broke multiple program and conference records while at USF.

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and will include the traditional opening ceremonies and concludes on Aug. 8.

