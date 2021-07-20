Watch: Biden Salutes Fellow Old-Timers Arians, Brady During Bucs' Super Bowl Celebration

It may have been the oldest combined collection of president/coach/quarterback to celebrate a Super Bowl champion at the White House.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably wouldn't have had it any other way.

The jokes flew Tuesday as 78-year-old President Joe Biden welcomed the Bucs, winners of Super Bowl LV with a 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Biden credited the "incredible run by one of the most well-rounded teams in recent memory," pointing to the Bucs' teamwork, rebound from a 7-5 start to the season, and how they overcame the challenges of playing through the season with coronavirus restrictions in place.

Tune in as I welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV Championship.

https://t.co/lZxppu7cz6 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2021

Biden then poked fun at his own age before introducing 68-year-old Bucs coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady, who turns 44 on Aug. 3.

"You know, a lot is made about the fact that we have the oldest coach to ever win a Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl," Biden said. "Well I'll tell you right now. You won't hear any jokes about that from me. As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop."

Biden also gave a special shout-out to a fellow Delawarian, receiver Chris Godwin.

"And most importantly, you've got a star receiver from Delaware," Biden said amid laughs from Godwin's teammates. "I'm prejudiced about that. Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Delaware. From where I come from, that's a heck of a combination, man."

Things also got a little serious, as Biden thanked the Bucs organization for their community efforts — including giving meals to families in need — and helping Americans exercise their "sacred right to vote" at Raymond James Stadium, which became a "lifeline" by administering nearly 200,000 coronavirus vaccines.

"And y'all that don't have a shot, man, get one, OK?" Biden said to the team. "Get one, get one."

