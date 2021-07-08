Lightning Strikes Twice: Tampa Bay Repeats As Cup Champion

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday in Tampa to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the entire postseason. Vasilevskiy's fifth shutout of the 2021 playoffs was also an NHL-record fifth consecutive series finale where he posted a shutout.

The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall's win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

Locker room celebrations began soon after the win for the back-to-back champions.

Cue the champagne!!!!!!!!!! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/Oz4r6wH2b3 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021

No sleep when you go back to back ! pic.twitter.com/0kVOtvqTYx — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) July 8, 2021

Others are also sharing the excitement on Twitter.

The day that started with Elsa and ended with Stanley! Congratulations to our @TBLightning, back-to-back #StanleyCup champs! Thank you to the Bolts & the Lightning Foundation for your commitment to our community and giving back. ⚡💙 #GoBolts #ChampaBay pic.twitter.com/8lQayPcw40 — Red Cross Central FL & USVI (@RedCrossCFL) July 8, 2021

Now didn't I tell you all that winning at home would feel great?! #GoBolts #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QHpV2soIkG — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) July 8, 2021

Even the official Twitter account of the Stanley Cup got into the act, referring to quarterback Tom Brady's toss of the Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade following their Super Bowl victory in February.

FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 8, 2021

The city of Tampa and the Lightning are expected to announce details about a victory celebration, including a potential parade, sometime Thursday.