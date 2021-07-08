© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Sports

Lightning Strikes Twice: Tampa Bay Repeats As Cup Champion

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea,
WUSF Staff
Published July 8, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
Updated July 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
David Savard
Gerry Broome
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday in Tampa to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the entire postseason. Vasilevskiy's fifth shutout of the 2021 playoffs was also an NHL-record fifth consecutive series finale where he posted a shutout.

The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall's win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

Locker room celebrations began soon after the win for the back-to-back champions.

Others are also sharing the excitement on Twitter.

Even the official Twitter account of the Stanley Cup got into the act, referring to quarterback Tom Brady's toss of the Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade following their Super Bowl victory in February.

The city of Tampa and the Lightning are expected to announce details about a victory celebration, including a potential parade, sometime Thursday.

SportsTampa Bay LightningStanley Cup
Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Jorgelina Manna-Rea is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the summer of 2021.
WUSF Staff
