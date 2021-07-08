Lightning Strikes Twice: Tampa Bay Repeats As Cup Champion
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.
They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday in Tampa to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the entire postseason. Vasilevskiy's fifth shutout of the 2021 playoffs was also an NHL-record fifth consecutive series finale where he posted a shutout.
The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall's win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.
Your 2021 #StanleyCup Champions. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iVFwXGXox4— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021
Locker room celebrations began soon after the win for the back-to-back champions.
Cue the champagne!!!!!!!!!! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/Oz4r6wH2b3— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021
No sleep when you go back to back ! pic.twitter.com/0kVOtvqTYx— Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) July 8, 2021
Others are also sharing the excitement on Twitter.
GOOOOOD morning, #ChampaBay! How we feelin’? 🤩🏆⚡️@TBLightning @NHL @AmalieArena pic.twitter.com/xC6M3IUhrO— City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) July 8, 2021
The day that started with Elsa and ended with Stanley! Congratulations to our @TBLightning, back-to-back #StanleyCup champs! Thank you to the Bolts & the Lightning Foundation for your commitment to our community and giving back. ⚡💙 #GoBolts #ChampaBay pic.twitter.com/8lQayPcw40— Red Cross Central FL & USVI (@RedCrossCFL) July 8, 2021
Now didn't I tell you all that winning at home would feel great?! #GoBolts #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QHpV2soIkG— Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) July 8, 2021
Even the official Twitter account of the Stanley Cup got into the act, referring to quarterback Tom Brady's toss of the Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade following their Super Bowl victory in February.
FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady.— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 8, 2021
The city of Tampa and the Lightning are expected to announce details about a victory celebration, including a potential parade, sometime Thursday.