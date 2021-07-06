Lightning Can't Close Out Canadiens, Fall 3-2 In OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning could not close out their Stanley Cup Final series Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Josh Anderson scored two goals — including the game-winner in overtime — as the Canadiens avoided elimination with a 3-2 victory in Game Four in Montreal.

"We didn't want to end it tonight in front of our fans," Anderson said. "We expect to go to Tampa [Wednesday], I think everyone in that locker room did. We just had that feeling that we were gonna win tonight and give ourselves that chance."

The Lightning trailed for the first time in the series, and tied the game twice before Anderson's game winner.

"It's a break here, a break there that just doesn't go your way," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "You have to keep fighting through it, and you know, in the end they got a break, and we couldn't find the back of the net."

Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Lightning, who are trying to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The series shifts to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena with the Lightning leading the series 3-1.

Game Six, if necessary, is back in Montreal.

