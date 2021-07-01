Lightning Hold Off Canadiens 3-1, Take 2-0 Stanley Cup Final Lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a 2-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final following a 3-1 win Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made a playoff career-high 42 saves to keep the defending champions in the game and Blake Coleman scored the Game 2 winner on a highlight-reel diving buzzer beater in the second period.

What’s better than a buzzer beater?



A DIVING buzzer beater 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T5PY8VUnC1 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 1, 2021

Montreal outshot Tampa Bay 43-23 and was the better team for much of the night. But the Lightning beat Carey Price three times and showed they can lean on great goaltending and score opportunistic goals much like the Canadiens.

The series now shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Monday.

The Lightning played without forward Alex Killorn, who suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 1. His status for Game 3 is uncertain.

