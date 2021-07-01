© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Sports

Lightning Hold Off Canadiens 3-1, Take 2-0 Stanley Cup Final Lead

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published July 1, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT
Lightning players celebrate goal
Phelan Ebenhack
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) celebrate with center Blake Coleman (20) after his goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were outshot by the Canadiens but made the most of their chances in a 3-1 victory at Amalie Arena.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a 2-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final following a 3-1 win Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made a playoff career-high 42 saves to keep the defending champions in the game and Blake Coleman scored the Game 2 winner on a highlight-reel diving buzzer beater in the second period.

Montreal outshot Tampa Bay 43-23 and was the better team for much of the night. But the Lightning beat Carey Price three times and showed they can lean on great goaltending and score opportunistic goals much like the Canadiens.

The series now shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Monday.

The Lightning played without forward Alex Killorn, who suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 1. His status for Game 3 is uncertain.

