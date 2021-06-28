© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Sports Leaders Hope Stanley Cup Will Help The Region’s ‘Champa Bay’ Reputation

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published June 28, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Lightning playing at Amalie Arena
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) holds up the Prince of Wales trophy for head coach Jon Cooper after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa.

For the second time this year, the Tampa Bay region is the center of attention for professional sports.

Defending NHL Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s been four months since Tampa hosted Super Bowl LV, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team crowned NFL champions on home turf.

Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, says that big game served as a model for the Stanley Cup.

“It gave us a chance to showcase how our community could help jumpstart a return to live events and that events could take place safely,” he said.

Last year’s Stanley Cup Final were played in Canada due to COVID restrictions. Higgins says that makes this year’s series even more special for Lightning fans.

“It's a stage that we feel like our community deserves to be on. It just showcases everything that's new and different in our community,” he said.

COVID restrictions will be in place at Amalie Arena. Attendance will be capped at 16,300 and fans must wear a cloth face covering. Tampa will host the first two games. The series moves to the Bell Centre in Montreal for Games 3 and 4.

The Tampa Bay region could be host to a third pro sports championship this year, if the Rays return to the World Series.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay LightningStanley CupAmalie ArenaRob Higgins
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content