Sports

Vasilevskiy Shutout Helps Lightning Eliminate Hurricanes In Stanley Cup Playoffs

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT
Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
Gerry Broome
/
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) speaks with Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour following the Lightning's 2-0 victory in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy closed another postseason series by turning away every shot.

And he’s getting even stingier in net as reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay advances in the playoffs.

The 26-year-old goaltender posted a third straight shutout in a series-clinching victory in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at the Carolina Hurricanes.

That capped a five-game performance that had him frustrating the Central Division champions nearly the entire way.

Vasilevskiy allowed 16 goals in the first five playoff games. He has allowed nine goals in six games since.

That included allowing two goals in 99 shots in three road games against Carolina.

The Lightning will face the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. The Islanders lead that series, 3-2.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay LightningNHLStanley CupStanley Cup playoffs
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
