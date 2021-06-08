USF Baseball Reaches NCAA Super Regional For First Time
The Bulls defeated South Alabama in the Gainesville Regional to advance to play No. 2-ranked Texas.
For the first time in the 56-year history of the program, the University of South Florida baseball team is advancing to an NCAA Super Regional.
Jarrett Eaton was 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, and South Florida advanced with a 6-4 victory over South Alabama in the Gainesville Regional.
U-S-F, which won its first postseason conference championship in 26 years earlier this season, takes on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns.
The winner of the best of three series goes on to the College World Series in Omaha.
Eaton got on base four times, including a walk in the ninth he turned into a run after an error by center fielder Michael Sandle.
Carmine Lane added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 6-3 lead.
Orion Kerkering struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Joseph Sanchez picked up his first save of the season.