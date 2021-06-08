© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF Baseball Reaches NCAA Super Regional For First Time

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT
NCAA_Regional_gousfbulls_060821.jpg
gousfbulls.com
USF players celebrate their 6-4 victory over South Alabama in the Gainesville Regional on June 7, 2021.

The Bulls defeated South Alabama in the Gainesville Regional to advance to play No. 2-ranked Texas.

For the first time in the 56-year history of the program, the University of South Florida baseball team is advancing to an NCAA Super Regional.

Jarrett Eaton was 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, and South Florida advanced with a 6-4 victory over South Alabama in the Gainesville Regional.

U-S-F, which won its first postseason conference championship in 26 years earlier this season, takes on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns.

The winner of the best of three series goes on to the College World Series in Omaha.

Eaton got on base four times, including a walk in the ninth he turned into a run after an error by center fielder Michael Sandle.

Carmine Lane added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 6-3 lead.

Orion Kerkering struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Joseph Sanchez picked up his first save of the season.

SportsUSF AthleticsUSF BaseballNCAA
Associated Press
